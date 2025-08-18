GRAND COTEAU, LA (KPEL) — St. Landry Parish authorities are searching for a Grand Coteau resident who is wanted on multiple felony charges involving illegal drugs and stolen firearms.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Joseph Nathaniel Butler, 50, who is facing serious charges after one kilogram of cocaine, 681 Lortab pills, 100 Oxycodone pills, and multiple stolen firearms were found by the SLPSO SWAT team.

Butler is described as a Black Male, 5'10", around 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say his last known address is in the 100 block of Key Street in Grand Coteau, Louisiana.

Multiple Felony Charges Filed

The warrant for Butler’s arrest includes:

11 counts of Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule V Controlled Substances

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Now, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Butler. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact St. Landry Crime Stopper by calling 337-948-TIPS or submitting a tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com

