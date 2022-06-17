Grant Hill Saved JJ Redick From Disgusting Hazing Attempt by Hedo Turkoglu
Former New Orleans Pelican guard JJ Redick has settled into TV analyst role nicely this season, receiving high praise for his appearances on ESPN.
Redick's podcast, Old Man & The Three, helped prepare him for his new role, as he's been interviewing individuals in the world of sports for years with his podcast partner Tommy Alter.
For example, here is a great discussion he and Grant Hill, his Duke brethren and former Orlando Magic teammate, had about Lebron James.
It's refreshing to see nuance in a conversation about a superstar that doesn't turn into a negative debate.
Redick's podcast is also a great place for behind-the-scenes stories of what goes on in NBA locker rooms.
Hill's recent story about Redick's rookie season in Orlando is as funny as it is disgusting.
Hazing is not a big part of sports the way it was back in 2006, Redick's first year with the Magic.
He should still be thanking Hill today for saving him from former teammate Hedo Turkoglu's horrifying idea of hazing a player who is late for team meetings.
Okay. I'm not sure what is considered hazing in Turkoglu's homeland of Turkey, but I'd like to think urinating on someone tied up to a chair isn't the kind of regular hazing professional athletes once doled out to rookies.
Maybe Turkoglu was joking?
Redick is fortunate Hill didn't wait to find out.
Don't be sorry Grant. You saved Redick from getting peed on.