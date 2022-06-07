Grey Poupon Ice Cream—Would You Try It?

Ice Cream goes well with everything right… well, almost everything.

A New York-based company named Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has made some pretty crazy concoctions in the past. They are known for their Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream which debuted last year and their Popeye-themed spinach ice cream. Now this company has taken on a whole new flavor this time they have made Grey Poupon ice cream.

Now I will pretty much try anything once but this one I am not too sure about.

You can find the Grey Poupon with Salted Preztles flavored ice cream at Walmart along with the other summer flavors that Van Leeuwen released: Campfire S’mores, Summer Peach Crisp, Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam, and Espresso Fior di Latte Chip.

"Walmart is a great partner and we are thrilled they have welcomed us back to launch five summer-themed flavors nationwide," Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder, and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, stated. "The Van Leeuwen team couldn't be more excited to give Walmart shoppers the opportunity to try out what is sure to be the next internet-breaking ice cream flavors of the summer, including our latest collaboration with Grey Poupon."

So if you are wondering what Grey Poupon ice cream tastes like the Van Leeuwen company describes it like this, "Grey Poupon elevates any meal to something worth savoring, so why not ice cream, especially French Ice Cream?" The results are said to be "an unexpected yet delightful blend of sweet ice cream, honey-dijon swirl, and salted pretzels."

Of course, people took to social media to talk about the fact that this ice cream exists.

So the question is would you try this new ice cream?