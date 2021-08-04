Gueydan Duck Festival Set For August 26-29 – Entertainment Lineup

Are you ready for the annual Gueydan Duck Festival? It's coming your way on Thursday, August 26th and runs through Sunday, August 29th in Gueydan, Louisiana.

The festival is chopped full of great food, events, carnival rides and live entertainment. The festival begins on that Thursday with the carnival rides starting around 6:00 pm and they will also have The Envies live on stage performing.

On Friday, the Skeet Shooting competition begins at 5:00 pm while the carnival rides open at 6:00 pm. Then live music begins with Dustin Sonnier, Jamie Bergeron and the Chee Weez.

On Saturday, get ready for more skeet shooting competitions along with carnival rides and live music. Starting 4:15 pm Cody Latiolais starts off the Saturday lineup of live music. Starting at 6:00 pm will be Louisiana Red followed by Wayne Toups and then the Bag of Donuts.

Sunday the festival will enter its final day with an outdoor cookoff, skeet shooting, carnival rides and live music starting at 1:00 pm with Lukas Meaux.

Other highlights of the festival are the presentation of the queens, the Wine and Cheese Social, dog trials, and duck calling contests.

So make your plans to go to the city of Gueydan for the annual Duck Festival with four days of great fun and entertainment.