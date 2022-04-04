Gyth Rigdon Headlining Louisiana Railroad Days Festival In DeQuincy

It's that time again as the Louisiana Railroad Days Festival will be held this weekend In DeQuincy, Louisiana. The festival is set for April 7th through April 9th.

The festival is full of great events that are fun for the entire family. They will have events like Railroad Idol, Gospel Singing, and Local Singing Talents along with a Bike Parade.

There will also be food vendors, arts & craft booths, carnival rides, and kid activities in the park. You can also participate in a 5K Cannonball Run.

There will also be live entertainment each day starting on Thursday evening April 7th with VANA. Friday night is gospel night and Greater Vision will perform live.

Then on Saturday, April 9th, the festival will have a full day of live music. The entertainment lineup goes like this:

The Main Entree'

Joe Harmon & Friends

Rosedown Rockers

Parker James featuring Tod Stark

Gyth Ridgon

Gyth Ridgon is scheduled to hit the stage at 8:00 pm that night. Gyth of course is a local favorite who raised to national fame a couple of years ago when he competed on NBC"s The Voice singing show.

Gyth made a instant impact on the show and advanced week after week until he made it to the finals. Gyth ended up finishing as the runner-up on the show. Since then, Gyth has been touring all over the country and performing with some of the biggest names in country music.

The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival is absolutely free to attend. There is no alcohol served at the festival or allowed to be brought into the facility.

The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival will be located at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum grounds located at 400 Lake Charles Avenue in DeQuincy, LA.