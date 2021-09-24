Halloween Events Happening In Acadiana
Halloween is right around the corner and Lafayette has a lot of great events planned that you definitely want to check out.
Here is a list of a few of my favorite Halloween events that are happening around town:
Boo at the Zoo 2021:
- Located at 5601 Hwy 90 E, Broussard, LA 70518
- Happening any day in the month of October.
- Celebrate any day from October 1st to October 31st
- Online costume contest
- "Trick-or-Treat" bag upon exit (for children 12 and under)
- Social distancing and safety policies
- No special event pricing. Normal zoo admission and Zoosiana Members get in free!
- Gem Mining – Now Open! Discover, learn, and have fun!
- See your favorite Zoosiana animals, especially Zooiana'a new lion cubs!
Spooktacular Halloween Parties:
- Children’s Museum of Acadiana, located at 201 E Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70501
- October 30-31, 2021 from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- $8.00 per person, member pay $4.00 per person
- Three sessions available:
Saturday, October 30: 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Sunday, October 31: 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm and 3:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Acadiana’s favorite not-so-scary Halloween party is where there is fun for the whole family. Chunk a pumpkin, build a Frankenstein, feed the monsters, watch a thrilling science show, get a little batty with art … just a few of the real “treats” that will have your ghouls and goblins howling for more.
Trunk or Treat at St. Julien Park:
- Located at 701 St Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA 70518
- October 29 @ 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
- Free
In addition to dozens of vendors passing out candy and treats for the kids, there will be activities inside the baseball pod. This includes a live DJ, dancing, games, petting zoo, face-painting, fun jumps, photo booth, food, and a Costume Contest!
Fright Trail:
- Located at 5305 Cameron St, Lafayette, LA 70506
- Who can attend: anyone 8 years and older
- Cost: $25
- Fright Trail is a cash-only event
- Fright Trail is open every Friday and Saturday in October as well as all of Halloween weekend.
- The box office opens at 7:00 PM and closes at 11:00 PM and the trail stays open until the last customer leaves.
Voted Louisiana’s #1 Haunted Trail. Clowns, masked maniacs with chainsaws, and zombies are just a few of the spooks you'll find in the woods. But Fright Trail is more than just a great place to get spooked; it's also the primary supporter of local non-profit, Literacy, Inc.
2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch:
- Loreauville Park Building, located at 601 Ed Broussard Rd. Loreauville, La 70552
- Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm