Over $1.6 Million In Marijuana And Items Seized From Private Plane At Hammond Airport

According to reports, $750,000 worth of marijuana was seized at a Hammond airport after the private plane transporting the load made a stop for fuel on its way from California to Miami.

According to the above report, the Hammond Police Department were tipped off about a plane filled with drugs traveling across the country. California to Miami was the supposed route and that put the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport as the plane's fuel-up spot on Wednesday night.

After a search of the plane by authorities, 40-year-old Leonard Lopez of Miami, FL was arrested and the two pilots that were flying the Learjet 55 were interviewed by authorities and then released.

Authorities found duffle bags and suitcases filled with, "suspected marijuana, marijuana vape cartridges and pre-rolled marijuana cigars" per the report from WBRZ News.

More from the above report says that the street value of the marijuana is valued around $750,000. Add in the seizure of the private plane and the total of value of the items seized clears $1.6 Million.

