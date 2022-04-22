How cool is this?

The Hammond Police Department has debuted a new police unit and it is dedicated to spreading Autism Awareness throughout the community.

The city and the police department teamed up with North Cypress Fitness and Kaleb's Customs to bring Hammond the unit you can see below.

Hammond PD Hammond PD loading...

In addition to that, citizens in Hammond are encouraged to flag this unit down while out in public and sign the car.

With a small donation, you can sign your name on the unit or perhaps someone else's name on the unit.

Hammond PD Hammond PD loading...

All donations collected by the police department will be donated to organizations that assist those with autism.

If you'd like to find out where this new police unit will be while out in Hammond, you can visit the Hammon Police Department's Facebook page.

Check out how cool this police unit is over in Hammond, and job well done to all who made this happen.

While the police unit was out at a local festival, U.S. Senator John Kennedy took part in the efforts and signed the Hammond Police unite dedicated to autism awareness.

