HAMMOND (KPEL) - Louisiana police are investigating a bizarre case involving a man who allegedly stole a woman’s iPad, then repeatedly FaceTimed her son using the device. Local police are working to identify and locate the suspect seen in the screenshot below.

On Monday, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance in identifying a while male with glasses who is believed to have stolen a woman's $1,200 iPad.

According to local authorities, the woman's son began receiving calls from the stolen iPad on March 26th.

"A woman reported learning her $1,200 iPad was stolen after her son kept receiving Facetime calls from the device that she was not making. Instead, when he answered the calls, an unknown, older white male with glasses was seen on the screen. The screenshot below is a picture of the individual from one of those calls."

This screenshot was taken during one of the FaceTime calls after the iPad was allegedly stolen.

Neither the victim nor her son recognized the individual, however if you or someone you know does recgonize him they are asked to contact the authorties listed below.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker is urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2043. Authorities say the individual is currently wanted for questioning only.

Theft or Good Deed?

Some commenters pointed out that the man appears to be older and may not be tech-savvy. Others suggest that he may have found the iPad and is trying to contact them to say that he found it.

Details on where the iPad went missing from have not been released.