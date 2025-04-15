Louisiana Woman Wanted for Buying Daiquiri Machine With Stolen Credit Card
HAMMOND ( KPEL)—Louisiana police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a purse from an Old Navy retail store in the Hammond area and using one of the stolen credit cards to make a very specific purchase.
Security cameras caught the woman stealing the purse once the owner left it unattended while shopping on April 9th.
Hammond Police say that after stealing the purse, the woman was seen purchasing a daiquiri machine from Target.
We get it, Louisiana is getting hotter by the day as we get closer to summertime, and nothing hits better than an ice-cold daiquiri on a hot day. However, maybe don't use stolen funds to purchase an entire daiquiri machine.
As of now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman. If you recognize the suspect or have any information, contact the Hammond Police Department. Security photos have been released to aid in the investigation.
" The Hammond Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred at Old Navy, located at 330 Palace Drive, on April 9.
