Louisiana Woman Wanted for Buying Daiquiri Machine With Stolen Credit Card

HAMMOND ( KPEL)—Louisiana police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a purse from an Old Navy retail store in the Hammond area and using one of the stolen credit cards to make a very specific purchase.

Get our free mobile app

Security cameras caught the woman stealing the purse once the owner left it unattended while shopping on April 9th.

Hammond Police say that after stealing the purse, the woman was seen purchasing a daiquiri machine from Target.

We get it, Louisiana is getting hotter by the day as we get closer to summertime, and nothing hits better than an ice-cold daiquiri on a hot day. However, maybe don't use stolen funds to purchase an entire daiquiri machine.

As of now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman. If you recognize the suspect or have any information, contact the Hammond Police Department. Security photos have been released to aid in the investigation.

" The Hammond Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred at Old Navy, located at 330 Palace Drive, on April 9.

A customer inadvertently left her purse unattended while shopping.

An unknown black female grabbed the purse and left the store.

She then immediately proceeded to Target, where she used the victim’s credit card to purchase a daiquiri machine.

Security footage shows the suspect has multiple tattoos on her hands and legs—including a heart tattoo on her right hand between her thumb and index finger.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Randall Baudier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 or

Baudier_rf@hammond.org, via the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook page, or through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Be a part of the solution and you may be eligible for a cash reward."

The 12 Best Drive-Thru Daiquiris in Acadiana Louisiana is known for its Daiquiris, but who has the BEST in Acadiana? Gallery Credit: Sydney Ducharme