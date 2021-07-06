Unidentified Body Discovered On Side Interstate In Hammond By Grass Cutting Crew

According to reports, a body was found along Interstate 55 in Hammond by a crew that was cutting grass. Authorities say that the body may have been there, undiscovered, for weeks.

See the report from @theadvocatebr via Twitter below.

The above report says that authorities in Tangipahoa Parish were notified by a grass cutting crew that there was a body along I-55 near Exit 28 in Hammond, LA.

While the body has not yet been identified, the report notes that male clothing was on the corpse at the time it was found. Authorities noted that the body may have been in the spot it was found for 30 days.

An investigation into the cause of death and identity of the corpse has begun at the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Officer, per the report.