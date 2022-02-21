Have a Ton of Extra Mardi Gras Beads? Here’s How You Can Donate Them To LARC

LARC of Acadiana has been providing disabled individuals in Acadiana for over 60 years. They do this through community involvement and education while promoting employment opportunities.

Mardi Gras season is a big one for them, as their Beads-N-More operation is in full swing!

Here's how it works: All those Mardi Gras beads you catch at the parades usually just get thrown away, or put in a random box to pull out for next year. LARC's program is one that benefits you and their employees. You take all those beads, bring them to LARC, and they fix and resell them. They clean them, repair them, and then group them by size and specialty. They also do those stuffed animals and random throws you encounter on the parade route.

Another thing that is really helpful with LARC's program is that their prices are just a little bit better than other retailers. So, you save some money while helping those with disabilities in terms of employment and opportunity.

Here's a look at some of the prices and quantities that LARC offers:

I also have to mention that Goodwill is also helping LARC out by accepting bead donations and delivering them, so convenience is not a question.

Make sure you take those heaps of beads you and your kids catch at the parades down to LARC. It's a wonderful cause that has been around for as long as I can remember. They'll be up and running until Feb. 26 from 9 A.M. until 2 P.M.