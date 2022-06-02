Hazing Allegations Leads to Fraternity Suspension for Three Years

Investigators from the UL Police Department say they have investigated allegations of hazing in the Fall of 2021 concerning the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity according to a report from our news partners at KATC.

Hazing is against the policies at the University of Louisiana Lafayette. Hazing is also a violation of state law. You can click here to find out about the policies concerning hazing at UL Lafayette.

Officials with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said the fraternity had been suspended for three years after allegations of hazing surfaced in March of 2022.

The hazing allegedly included sleep deprivation and calisthenics.

Summonses have been issued to seven members of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity along with one former member in connection to the allegations.

Officials with the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities also investigated the details of the allegation in addition to UL Police.

Anyone wishing to report hazing incidents that have happened can click here. The policy includes penalties for various forms of hazing including the following:

When hazing doesn't lead to death, a person can be fined up to $1,000 and six months in prison.

Organizations – fraternities, sororities, associations, social clubs, athletic teams, and similar college groups – that knowingly allow hazing could also be fined up to $10,000. Groups are required to report suspected hazing and provide anti-hazing education.

Universities are required to expel or suspend students who haze others.

UL Lafayette has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to hazing.

Incidents of reported hazing at UL Lafayette are also reported on the website. You can click here to find out what has been reported. Two incidents were reported in 2021, and four incidents were reported in 2022.

Five Mind-Blowing True Crime Documentaries on Netflix