Heads Up Travelers, Mask Up or Face Up to a $3,000 Fine

Must mask for travel!

Sorry, it doesn't matter who your dad is or what cool connection you have, you need to wear a mask if you plan to fly on a commercial plane. Otherwise, you could be facing some hefty fines.

The Transportation Security Administration announced on Thursday, September 9th that those who violate mandated masking policies while on a commercial flight will now run the risk of heftier fines and harsher penalties.

According to the TSA website "The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will increase the range of civil penalties that may be imposed on individuals who violate the federal mask mandate at airports, on commercial aircraft, and in various modes of surface transportation, including passenger railroads, intercity bus services, and other public transportation."

If you're thinking that the fine for not wearing a mask isn't so bad, think again.

The new range of penalties, which take effect on Friday, September 10th, 2021, will be $500-$1000 for first offenders and $1000-$3000 for second offenders.

How long until we can be free of masks on commercial flights? It's looking like well into 2022, people are anticipating another extension on the mask mandate at airports. The TSA website said, "The federal mask mandate for transportation, which was implemented by TSA on February 2, 2021, will remain in effect until January 18, 2022."

By the way, this isn't just for air travel this also applies to bus riders and train passengers. Mask up, or get fined.

