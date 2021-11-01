Heart Wrenching As Twelve Die in Louisiana Roadway Crashes

This past weekend ended up being deadly for Louisiana drivers according to officials at Louisiana State Police.

Sergeant James Anderson says that across the state of Louisiana this Halloween weekend, there were ten fatal crashes that resulted in the deaths of twelve people.

Two people died as the result of a crash on Louisiana Highway 367 near Louisiana 1106. Trooper Thomas Gosse, spokesman for Troop I with State Police, says 49-year-old Stacy Lemoine Stevens of Eunice and 4-year-old George Ardoin of Mamou died in that crash.

Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Trooper Sergeant James Anderson says even more startling, these deaths are only statewide; these do not include crashes that were investigated by local and parish officials.

Anderson says that there were several issues that were catalysts for these crashing including the following issues that are often responsible for deaths:

Reckless Driving

Distracted Driving

Impaired Driving

Spokesman Gossen says that our number one priority needs to be driving, but unfortunately, too many people don't pay attention while driving or are impaired.

Anderson also points out that wearing a seat belt is your best line of defense if you are involved in a crash. A seat belt won't always save your life, but it increases your chances of survival tremendously. He says that several people who perished this weekend were not wearing a seat belt.

The sergeant adds that this Halloween weekend a pedestrian, a child, and a motorcyclist were among those killed in deadly crashes.

If you ever see someone who is driving recklessly or you think they could be impaired, you can call *LSP(*577) or call 911.

Facts About Impaired Driving

WalletHub: Louisiana Is The Worst State For Working Moms

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Thanksgiving Safety Tips From State Fire Marshal

Things about Christmas That We All Love

Favorite Christmas Songs Of Townsquare DJ's