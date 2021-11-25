Officials with the Opelousas Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a 4-year-old girls' death. Chief Martin McClendon says the little girl's father has been charged in connection with the suspicious death of the girl.

Last Sunday, November 21, Opelousas Police officials were called out to investigate after Raina Richard was found dead. While no one was arrested initially, McClendon says following an autopsy, they arrested the child's father, Joseph C. Mayon Jr.

Photo courtesy of Opelousas Police

Mayon has been charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of his daughter. He is also facing a charge of Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles. Mayon was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on those charges.

McClendon says, on behalf of the entire Opelousas Police, they offer condolences to the family. He also says they are asking everyone to keep this family in their prayers.

