LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A hot July could be getting hotter with temperatures on track to beat previous records. That, combined with yet another heat advisory for Acadiana, could be dangerous for Lafayette residents.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect for south Louisiana as temperatures are expected to get near triple digits - and well into the triple digits in the heat index.

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

The weather desk at KLFY is reporting that the high temperature today could hit as high as 99 degrees, which would be a new record for this day in history. The previous record was 98 degrees.

Record high temperatures are expected this afternoon as highs near 99°. The current record for this date in Lafayette is 98° and this was set in 1923. The Heat Index will be back above 110° with another Heat Advisory in place for all of Acadiana.

To make matters worse, there doesn't appear to be a shower in sight for the next several days, making the heat wave even worse.

The Dangers of Heat

The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of water, as well as avoiding too much exposure to the sun in order to stay safe.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are on average 2,700 heat-related emergency room visits and 260 hospitalizations every year in Louisiana.