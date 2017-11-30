Help CASA Kids In Acadiana

Cade Turner from CASA joined Acadiana's Morning News to tell us about a great event where you can give back to the community. Listen to the full interview above.F

A  CASA CHRISTMAS

CASA  is gearing up for the most joyful and cheerful time of year.  On Thursday, December 21, 2017, CASA will partner with COX Communications and host A CASA Christmas, a Christmas concert for the community. Various artists and groups around Acadiana will be performing. The event will take place at One Church/Acadiana Event Center. The center is located at 211 JB Road, Lafayette, LA 70506.

Categories: Acadiana News, Local News, State News

