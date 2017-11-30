Help CASA Kids In Acadiana

A CASA CHRISTMAS

CASA is gearing up for the most joyful and cheerful time of year. On Thursday, December 21, 2017, CASA will partner with COX Communications and host A CASA Christmas, a Christmas concert for the community. Various artists and groups around Acadiana will be performing. The event will take place at One Church/Acadiana Event Center. The center is located at 211 JB Road, Lafayette, LA 70506.