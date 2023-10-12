Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette, Louisiana, families are dealing with food insecurity, and FoodNet Food Bank has launched a program to make it more convenient to fill empty bins to help our neighbors.

The One Extra Can Campaign aims to fill the empty bins at FoodNet Food Bank's partner grocery stores so they can meet the increasing demand from the growing number of families experiencing hunger across Acadiana.

Get our free mobile app

All you need to do is buy an extra can of non-perishable food when you go grocery shopping and put it in the collection baskets on your way out. Full bins save FoodNet more than $8,000 per week, money they spend on essential items needed to fill over 700 bags they distribute weekly. You'll find the bins near the entrance of each participating store.

Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana says:

While donating just one extra can of food may seem inconsequential when multiplied by the number of caring individuals in our community, it can significantly increase FoodNet Food Bank's capacity to serve families experiencing food insecurity. Every can donated will help alleviate hunger, support struggling households, and provide an opportunity for individuals and families to thrive. By simply buying one extra can, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable families and children in Acadiana.

FoodNet Food Bank is a program under the Catholic Charities umbrella.

Let's fill the bins at the following grocery stores in Lafayette Parish:

Adrien's Supermarket

3842 W Congress St. | Lafayette, LA 70506

Albertsons

2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. | Lafayette, LA 70506

2678 Johnston St. | Lafayette, LA 7050

Champagne's Market

454 Heymann Blvd. | Lafayette, LA 70503

Super1 Foods

3916 NE Evangeline Thwy. | Carencro, LA 70520

215 W Willow St. | Lafayette, LA 70501

3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. | Lafayette, LA 70503

200 Destination Pointe Ln. | Scott, LA 70583

Whole Foods

4247 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. | Lafayette, LA 70508

LOOK: These Food Items May Calm Stress, Anxiety, and Depression These foods are said to help calm and possibly eliminate stress, anxiety, and depression. Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez