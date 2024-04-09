Here Are Some of the WORST Eclipse Photos in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Monday's magical total solar eclipse wasn't so magical in south Louisiana, as folks in Lafayette and the surrounding parishes were treated to rain and clouds rather than the promised phenomenon.

We tried to see it, and some of us were successful, but for the vast majority of us, it simply didn't work out like we hoped it would.

Get our free mobile app

We love seeing total solar eclipses for several reasons. They are rare and awe-inspiring events that captivate our imagination and sense of wonder. Witnessing the moon pass directly in front of the sun, blocking its light while casting a shadow on Earth, creates a stunning visual spectacle that many find mesmerizing.

Additionally, total solar eclipses offer a unique opportunity to observe and appreciate the beauty and complexity of our solar system. They provide valuable scientific insights into the dynamics of celestial bodies and phenomena, allowing researchers to study the sun's corona, the Earth's atmosphere, and other astronomical phenomena.

Plus, people from all walks of life come together to witness this natural phenomenon, creating a sense of community and connection that transcends cultural, geographical, and ideological boundaries.

And we're all trying to get the best pictures possible, of course.

But what we managed to get was a series of cloudy skies in our pictures and almost no moon or shadow. Even if you had a pair of eclipse glasses, trying to get a picture of the eclipse was a struggle.

We ended up with something that looked like an oddly-colored sun and a bunch of air pollution. Instead of being disappointed, however, we decided to get folks to join us in the fun.

A lot of folks were all too happy to share their eclipse photos with us, so we're here to share some of them with the rest of you.

So, we collected some of the best of the worst, and we're here to share them with all of you.