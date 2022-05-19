Here in Acadiana—These Are the Top 10 Ingredients That Will Ruin a Dish

Folks in Acadiana know good food, they also know what ruins a good plate of food as well. In a recent survey, we found that the number one ingredient Acadiana really dislikes and should never be added to a dish is cilantro. There is a strong distaste for cilantro in southwest Louisiana.

If you own a restaurant or the cook in your home and you use cilantro in some of your meals, you might want to rethink that. Young and old, Cajun or a transplant, there is adamant disapproval for cilantro in this neck of the woods.

We asked Facebook users to fill in the blank. "One ingredient That Always Ruins a Dish is _____________. About 10% of our respondents had a deep repugnance for cilantro. The second most unpopular ingredient award goes to...celery, followed by rosemary, then oregano. Shockingly, many said a meal that was "too spicy" was a turnoff (not something you would expect to hear in the heart of Cajun country). "Too much salt" was an issue as well.

In addition okra, pickle relish, mushrooms, olives, onions, beets, mustard and sage were also mentioned.

Of course, we received cute answers like, "a hair", "bad guests" and "sarcasm" among others.

So here we go, according to Acadiana, these are the Top 10 Ingredients That Ruin a Dish (in random order)

Garlic

Onions

Olives

Sage

Salt (too much)

Mushrooms

Rosemary

Cilantro

Oregano

Celery

