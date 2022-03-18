Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.

But, there is one aspect about that hot tea service that you might want to consider ordering with every meal you take at a restaurant. That component is a glass of hot water. Yes, steaming hot water served in a tall glass.

I have to admit I was totally unaware of the reasoning behind this concept until I started noticing a trend on Tik Tok, the social media site. Tik Tok user @princessmurdaa1, great handle, by the way, was the first to not only show me this hack but to explain why she uses this hack every time she dines out.

I bet you're now wondering why she orders the steaming hot water too. Is she about to make some kind of soup? Is she going to concoct a sauce? Does drinking hot water add to the enjoyment of her meal? All of those questions can be answered with a resounding nope, that's not it.

The reason is more hygienic. She takes her cutlery and puts it in the steaming hot water as one more way to ensure that the cutlery is cleaned and sanitized for her meal.

But wait, don't they wash the silverware? Indeed they do, well at most places they do. But think about those rolled packets of knives and forks and spoons. Somebody had to roll those items up in the napkin and surprise, most of those who do the rolling of silverware are not wearing gloves.

That means your allegedly clean utensils have most likely been handled by human hands as they were being rolled. So as an added sanitary precaution dipping them in the steaming hot water adds just one more layer of cleanliness between your food and your mouth.

Some of the @princessmurdaa1 commentators took her hack a step further. They request lemon juice and salt to literally scrub their cutlery and then dip it in the hot water. Personally, if you're that concerned about the sanitary conditions of a restaurant, learn to cook at home.

Maybe we should just go back to eating with our fingers straight out of the jar. And if you're having trouble getting that jar to open.