HGTV’s ‘Home Town Kickstart’ Will Shine a Spotlight on Minden, LA

This is super exciting news, not just for the town of Minden, LA and Webster Parish, but for all of northwest Louisiana!

If you've ever watched HGTV, you've heard of Ben and Erin Napier, the hosts of Home Town, the building renovation TV show set in Laurel, Mississippi.

Ben and Erin got their start when their efforts to spruce up their hometown of Laurel, MS got the attention of the folks at HGTV. In fact, the sixth season of their hit show just premiered on December 26, 2021. With the success of their original show, it just made sense for them to branch out and help other small towns. Thus, Home Town Kickstart presented by People was born.

Minden, LA was one of six towns selected for Home Town Kickstart.

So, just about two years ago, HGTV put out the call and small towns across the country clamored to be selected. Thanks to the efforts of neighbors Sara McDaniel and Rachel Miller, Minden was ultimately chosen alongside Buffalo, Wyoming, Cornwall, New York, Winslow, Arizona, LaGrange, Kentucky, and Thomaston, Georgia.

Each town will play host to three renovations

In each of the six towns, HGTV says the show will 'refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents' quality of life and engender community pride.'

Home Town Kickstart presented by People will premiere this spring

Personally, I can't wait for a nationwide audience to experience the charm and bricked streets of downtown Minden. Hopefully, they'll highlight how the 'Friendliest City in the South' is such a huge supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The show is set to air this coming spring.

