High School Football Playoff Scores – Regional Round
Round 2 (regional round) of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.
Here is a look at all games involving teams in and around Acadiana.
Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.
Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.
Regional Round - November 18th
Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Select)
9 Acadiana at 8 Carencro
DIVISION II (Select)
16 Helen Cox at 1 St. Thomas More
11 McDonough 35 at 6 Lafayette Christian (Live live here on Classic Rock 105.1)
15 Carver at 2 Teurlings Catholic (Listen live here on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)
DIVISION III (Select)
19 Lake Charles College Prep at 3 Notre Dame
15 Ascension Episcopal at 2 St. Charles
DIVISION IV (Select)
16 Cedar Creek at 1 Vermilion Catholic
12 Hanson Memorial at 5. St. Mary's
14 Sacred Heart at 3 Ouachita Christian
15 Opelousas Catholic at 2 Central Catholic
Non-Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
13 Northshore at 4 Southside
10 Westgate at 7 Slidell
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
17 Abbeville at 1 Iowa
9 Leesville at 25 Jennings
12 Iota at 28 Breaux Bridge (Live live here on 103.3 The Goat)
13 Cecilia at 4 North Desoto
14 Lakeshore at 3 Opelousas
11 St. Martinville at 6 Lutcher
7 Church Point at 23 North Vermilion
15 Erath at 2 West Feliciana
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
13 Loreauville at 4 St. James
11 Patterson at 6 Winnfield
18 Berwick at 2 Bogalusa
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
9 Welsh at 8 Oak Grove
13 Oberlin at 4 Basile