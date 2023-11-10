Have you ever been riding around Lafayette and kind of idly wondered where certain street names came from?

I'm not talking about the Saint Streets or the ones with presidential names. Those are kind of a given. Instead, I'm talking about some of those French names, or names you might not hear outside of Waze or Google Maps butchering their pronunciation.

I'm not a Lafayette native by any means. I've been here a little over 11 years. I'm still learning a lot of these streets, but we do have a little info on where their names come from. You can see the brief history of a lot of these streets below.