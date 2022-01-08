Do You Know the Rich History and Traditions Behind Mardi Gras?

Get our free mobile app

Mardi Gras is a celebration steeped in history with a rich tradition. But how did it get its start and who was first to celebrate in the United States? Mobile or New Orleans?

Mardi Gras has been called the biggest party on the planet and seeing how it originated in Europe and is still celebrated there as well as in North and South America, it just might be the biggest party ever!

Mardi Gras was made an official holiday in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII.

Granted, Mardi Gras probably won't look the same this year, but you can still celebrate. And celebrating doesn't necessarily mean you have to engage in drunken debauchery. Mardi Gras actually finds its roots in Christianity. In fact, Mardi Gras was made an official holiday in 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII placed it on his Gregorian calendar on the day before Ash Wednesday. Loosely translated, Mardi Gras means Fat Tuesday... meaning the day you eat and drink your fill and get out all your sins before the Lenten season begins.

Mardi Gras is all about fun, food, and family so no matter where you live, grab some beads, crank up some Zydeco, make something good to eat, and let the good times roll!

Mobile, Alabama claims to host the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the United States.

In case you've ever been involved in the who had Mardi Gras first fight between New Orleans and Mobile, AL, here's what History.com has to say on the subject:

Mardi Gras is believed to have arrived in North America on March 3, 1699, when the French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville camped about 60 miles downriver from the future site of New Orleans. Knowing it was Fat Tuesday back in France, Iberville named the spot Point du Mardi Gras and held a small gala. A few years later, French soldiers and settlers feasted and wore masks as part of Mardi Gras festivities in the newly founded city of Mobile (present-day Alabama). To this day, Mobile claims to have the oldest annual Mardi Gras celebration in the United States.

Notice, they use the word 'claims.' Just throwing that out there;) Happy Mardi Gras y'all!

