Home for the Holidays 2022: 18 Years of Building Homes & Giving Back to Acadiana
For 18 years, Acadian Home Builders has teamed up with local architects to build homes and raise money for local charities. Over $2.7 million has been distributed to local charities since 2005 and we at Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL are so humbled to be a part of something so special.
Each year $100 tickets go on sale around the beginning of October and are sold until a winner's name is picked through a raffle around the beginning of December. This year is no different. Here at KPEL, we kick things off with the interviews you have heard today on Acadiana's Morning News, the Moon Griffon Show, the Joe Cunningham Show, and Shannon is Offsides.(and on our On Demand Podcasts). And the grand prize winner will be drawn then revealed in the 6:00 p.m. KATC newscast.
This Year's Brand New Home
This year's home is valued at $565,000.00 featuring 2,321 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and lots of high-end amenities. It's located at 202 Water Pointe at The Estates at West Village in Scott. The home was built by The Gen Group Construction and designed by architect Jarod Hebert.
Tickets are available at www.HomeForTheHolidaysLA.com.
Tickets are also on sale at the Lafayette locations of Doug Ashy Building Materials.
You can also buy tickets from each of the local charities benefitting from the raffle.
For contest rules/more information, call (337) 981-3053.
Who Does This Year's Raffle Benefit?
The four local charities that will benefit from the raffle are:
- Faith House
- Foster the Love Louisiana
- Healing House: Hope for Grieving Children
- Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
While the home is the grand prize, there are 5 other Prize Drawings happening over the course of these next two months:
Prize Drawing Dates
October 5 - $2500 monetary prize
October 19 - $2500 monetary prize
November 10 - $2500 Stine Gift Card
November 30 - $2500 Monetary Prize
December 6 - Diamond Pendant Necklace ($5000 value)
Individuals are eligible to win all prizes remaining from the date of ticket purchase.