Home for the Holidays 2022: 18 Years of Building Homes & Giving Back to Acadiana

For 18 years, Acadian Home Builders has teamed up with local architects to build homes and raise money for local charities. Over $2.7 million has been distributed to local charities since 2005 and we at Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL are so humbled to be a part of something so special.

Each year $100 tickets go on sale around the beginning of October and are sold until a winner's name is picked through a raffle around the beginning of December. This year is no different. Here at KPEL, we kick things off with the interviews you have heard today on Acadiana's Morning News, the Moon Griffon Show, the Joe Cunningham Show, and Shannon is Offsides.(and on our On Demand Podcasts). And the grand prize winner will be drawn then revealed in the 6:00 p.m. KATC newscast.

This Year's Brand New Home

This year's home is valued at $565,000.00 featuring 2,321 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and lots of high-end amenities. It's located at 202 Water Pointe at The Estates at West Village in Scott. The home was built by The Gen Group Construction and designed by architect Jarod Hebert.

Tickets are available at www.HomeForTheHolidaysLA.com.

Tickets are also on sale at the Lafayette locations of Doug Ashy Building Materials.

You can also buy tickets from each of the local charities benefitting from the raffle.

To be eligible, you will need to purchase your 2022 Home for the Holidays ticket before October 5th 11:59 p.m. Each ticket purchase is eligible for ALL 2022 giveaways, meaning if you purchase a ticket and don't win on October 6th you are still eligible to win future prizes in addition to the grand prize.

For contest rules/more information, call (337) 981-3053.

Who Does This Year's Raffle Benefit?

The four local charities that will benefit from the raffle are:

While the home is the grand prize, there are 5 other Prize Drawings happening over the course of these next two months:

Prize Drawing Dates

October 5 - $2500 monetary prize

October 19 - $2500 monetary prize

November 10 - $2500 Stine Gift Card

November 30 - $2500 Monetary Prize

December 6 - Diamond Pendant Necklace ($5000 value)

Individuals are eligible to win all prizes remaining from the date of ticket purchase.

Largest Home Currently for Sale in Lafayette, Over 10,000 Sq Feet This home sits on over 8 acres of land on the Vermilion River and, with 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, it clocks in at over 10,000 square feet.

Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5M What's the most expensive house for sale in Lafayette? Well, it's not this one, but you're close: it comes in at 3rd most expensive right now. At 106 Riverbriar Road, just off of West Bayou Parkway, in Greenbriar Estates. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, a lap pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, Chef's Kitchen, 4-car-garage, a pool house/guest house, a workshop, and a brick wall-enclosed yard. This 6,905-square-foot, $3.5 million home sitting on nearly one and a half acres, is beautiful. Let's take a tour.