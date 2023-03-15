ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Over the weekend, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies announced a dead body was found in the 1600 block of Prairie Highway in Breaux Bridge.

There was very little information made available at the time. But now we have the update we've been waiting for.

In a press release, Sheriff Becket Breaux says the dead body has been identified as 29-year-old Devonte Jamar Colar of New Iberia. He was reported missing by family members to the New Iberia Police Department on February 28, 2023, after he had not been seen by them since February 22, 2023.

Sheriff Breaux also revealed that the case is being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information you are asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, or you can report it anonymously via St. Martin Crime Stoppers (337) 441-3030, or you can use the free P3 Tips App. All tips remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

Hit-and-Run Crash Claims Life of Duson Pedestrian in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A pedestrian is dead and Louisiana State Police are looking for the driver whose vehicle struck him during an overnight hit-and-run crash in St. Martin Parish.

According to a press release from State Police, Troopers responded to the crash shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. 35-year-old Denferd Paul Puckett, Jr. of Duson was found lying in the roadway of Louisiana Highway 347 near Delcambre Road. That's where investigators say Puckett was hit by an unknown vehicle, which drove away after the crash. Police say Puckett was lying in the roadway when he was hit.

LA 347 near Delcambre Road, google street view LA 347 near Delcambre Road, google street view loading...

The St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Puckett dead on the scene. It's not known if Puckett was impaired when he was killed. A standard toxicology sample is being analyzed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880 or your local law enforcement agency. Nothing is insignificant.

It's been a hectic year for fatal crash investigations for State Police Troop I. The agency has reported 16 deaths in 14 fatal crashes since the beginning of 2023.

Lafayette, Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in a Crash on West Pinhook Road

KPEL News reports another fatal crash. This one happened on Monday night in Lafayette. Police say a motorcyclist rode into the center turn lane on Pinhook Road, trying to go around traffic in the same direction.

2300 block of West Pinhook Road, google street view 2300 block of West Pinhook Road, google street view loading...

Unfortunately, the rider - identified as 28-year-old Jason Yameen of Broussard - crashed into another vehicle in the center turn lane and died. A passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition.

