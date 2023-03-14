LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A crash last night took the life of a motorcyclist according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Investigators conducted their prelimary investigaiton last night, and they say the motorcyclist drove into the center turn lane trying to get around the traffic.

There was traffic in the center lane, and the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle.

Officials say the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, and a passenger in one of the cars in the turning lane was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of West Pinhook Road.

