Horrifying New Video of Hard Rock Collapse in NOLA [WATCH]

We all remember the horrible collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel that was under construction in New Orleans on October 12, 2019. It shut down a major part of the city, caused Mardi Gras parades to be re-routed, and also took almost an entire year to find the bodies of the three men who were working at the site, and killed during the fall of the building. It was a major event that was horrifying to even the casual observer.

And now newly found video of the hotel collapse has just been un-earthered by WWL TV in New Orleans. According to WWL, the video was shot from the roof of 1010 Common St.which was a building owned by Mohan Kailas, the owner of the Hard Rock Hotel. He was also the lead developer of the project. The Hard Rock construction site was located at the intersection of Iberville and Rampart Streets, just off Canal.



Per WWL, "The video starts 12 seconds before the collapse starts on the 18th-floor rooftop and 25 seconds before the buck joist, the temporary elevator used by workers, topples over and punctures a hole in the roof of the Saenger Theater across Rampart Street." Jose Ponce Arreola, Quinnyon Wimberly and Anthony Magrette were killed, and other workers were trapped inside the building, but managed to survive. It took ten months to safely remove the men's bodies from the rubble, and more than a year to remove all the debris from the construction site. Investigations are continuing in the matter, both civil and criminal. The video is pretty jarring, even two years later.