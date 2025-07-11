NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-FM) - A building located in the 500 block of St. Louis Street in New Orleans partially collapsed on Thursday, July 10.

NOFD: Fascia and Roof Materials Fell During Gutter Repairs

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, concrete and brick fascia materials, in addition to roofing materials of the Kurt E. Schon LTD building, fell onto the street and sidewalk.

Thankfully, no pedestrians or vehicles were harmed during the partial collapse.

Get our free mobile app

NOFD said that contractors were replacing and repairing the building's gutter system when the incident occurred.

Historic Structure Houses Art Studio and Apartments

Inside the historic building is an art studio and five apartments. Authorities said only one resident was home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Louisiana Features Prominently in the 'World's Best Awards'

French Quarter Commissioner Points to Aging Infrastructure

While those in the nearby buildings were a bit shaken while hearing the rumblings, the incident came as no surprise to French Quarter Management District Commissioner Glade Bilby.

“These buildings are old, 125 and 200 years old,” Bilby told WWL TV out of New Orleans. “Everything rattles when the trucks, water trucks, beer trucks, buses come through.”

4WWL 4WWL loading...

Resident Urges Focus on Preservation Amid Tourism Growth

Bilby has lived downtown for decades and says a structure in disrepair is not surprising.

“The best focus would be on sustainable tourism, so we have attention paid to our buildings and architecture,” Bilby said.

Street Closure and Safety Measures in Place

The 500 block of St. Louis Street was closed yesterday and was to remain shut down until it is deemed safe.