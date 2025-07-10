When Louisiana is mentioned in the news, the information is not always favorable. That's not the case with this article, however, because voters for the World's Best Awards by Travel + Leisure have plenty of good things to say.

And it's not just one outlet singing the praises of what we have to offer in Louisiana. If you look at any social media platform, you will find numerous positive aspects of our state being showcased.

An example is Josh and Jase, who have been to Louisiana. They loved the food and the people, and also recognize here that they are back for more of everything that is Louisiana.

Whether it is Josh and Jase or the readers of Travel + Leisure, the world knows that Louisiana is a fantastic place, despite the occasional ugly headlines.

What Are The World's Best Awards By Travel + Leisure?

Each year, the folks over at Travel + Leisure want to hear what people all over the world have to say about the best of everything.

And, let's face it, people love to tell other people what they think.

So, if you want to know what the top 5 islands are in the world, then you can look up that category.

The winner in that category for the United States, in case you are wondering is Mount Desert Island in Maine.

These are the various categories for readers to vote on.

Airlines

Airports

Car-rental Companies

Cities

Cruise Ships

Destination Spas

Hotels

Hotel Brands

Islands

Luxury Villa Rental Companies

Tour Operators

Trains

Safari Outfitters

U.S. National Parks

People were able to submit information about places all over the world. When it comes to the U.S., although we didn't secure the top spot from the readers of Travel + Leisure, we were certainly close.

New Orleans, Louisiana, Chosen As The 2nd Best Travel Destination In The United States

When people visit Cajun country, they have plenty of things to say about the scenery, the hospitality, and the food.

And that's the same thing that readers have said about New Orleans. The music, food, art, destinations, and the people make New Orleans one of the best travel destinations in America.

New Orleans' ranking is not only beneficial for the city, but it's also good for other places in the state.

The number one place people pick to visit in Louisiana is New Orleans, but the number two spot is Acadiana. So, bring on the tourists and their tourist dollars.

So, let's celebrate New Orleans because when we celebrate the Crescent City, we are celebrating everyone in Cajun Country, too.

People across the state are sharing the news.

Here are just some of the things people told Travel + Leisure about New Orleans,

"Some of the best food ever in New Orleans. I had the best crepe of my life in a local spot owned and run by one person,” commented one visitor.

"The atmosphere is like no other city in the US, and the food is outstanding,” said another.

Whatever attracts people to our state, let's keep on doing it.