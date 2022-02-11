Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase Each Garner Big NFL Postseason Awards

The 11th annual NFL Honors were held on Thursday, February 10 and two former LSU Tigers were given big honors.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Burrow rebounded to have a stellar sophomore campaign in the league after tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 11 of his rookie season.

For the season, Burrow threw for a Bengals franchise-record 34 touchdowns, breaking Andy Dalton's record of 33 set back in 2013.

Of course, the biggest accomplishment is guiding the team to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season (third in franchise history).

Burrow's teammate, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, was named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft simply had one of the best seasons ever by a rookie.

Chase broke Chad Johnson's Bengals single-season receiving record of 1,440 yards set back in 2007. For the season, Chase had 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Both of those ranked in the top four league-wide.

Chase is the first LSU player to win this award since Odell Beckham Jr. won in in 2014. He's also the first Bengal to win the award since Carl Pickens in 1992.

Of course, both Burrow and Chase have their sights set on an even bigger award, the Lombardi Trophy, as the pair are playing this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Kick-off for the game is set for 5:30 pm.