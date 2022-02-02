One Central Louisiana hospital is reacting to a reported threat of an active shooter targeting Central Louisiana hospitals.

That's according to KALB, who reports they are getting several messages suggesting a threat of an active shooter. But, according to Alexandria Police, there is not threat of an active shooter at this time.

Cabrini, like other hospitals in the region, have increased security just in case.

Here is the statement from Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital:

We’d like to make you aware of a reported threat to our campus and what we’re doing to make sure everyone continues to stay safe. Out of an abundance of caution, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is taking necessary steps to proactively keep the hospital secure in response to a credible threat received by the Alexandria Police Department. We are working closely with the Alexandria Police Department and relying on the expertise of our security team. Because of their quick response, our Associates, patients and their families are not in immediate danger. The safety of our associates, patients, and their families is our highest priority and these teams will continue to work to ensure it is maintained. Safety protocols have been enacted and we are working closely with local law enforcement to keep our campus secure. We want to be sure our community does not go without the care it needs, though, and so we are still treating patients and allowing visitors in and out of the hospital, but only after being screened by individuals from the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and CHRISTUS Security.

Alexandria Police are investigating who made the alleged threat.

