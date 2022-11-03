I think most people would describe Acadiana as a loving and giving community. It never ceases to amaze me how many people are willing to help their fellow man.

We always come together to help one another when storms happen, people fall on hard times or someone just needs a little help to keep their life moving forward.

This year again, KPEL is teaming up with Robin McMillan of McMillan's Pub. A pub you say? Why yes, she owns a pub, but she also plays the role of one of Santa's Little Helpers in our area.

sb10067750y-001 Ryan McVay, ThinkStock

Robin is a Christmas elf who helps Santa gather together gifts for children in Acadiana who otherwise would not be getting a gift this year. You will be humbled by the requests that these children have.

I picked one boy and one girl to sponsor this year, and they asked for clothes and shoes. The boy also asked for an inexpensive small toy.

Can You Help?

Candy Canes Sean Gallup, Getty Images

It's an easy process. There are hundreds of children on Robin's list again this year. You can adopt a child or just drop off some toys.

She helps to get presents for children who are with Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, and CASA (which helps foster children), just to name two of the groups that benefit from this program.

McMillan and volunteers fulfill the wishes of children from:

Christmas Gifts (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

We have helped her for several years now, and when I tell you she and her fellow elves work around the clock to make this happen that is not an exaggeration. There is coordinating, shopping, wrapping, and some delivering. It's amazing what this group of folks does for these kids.

If you want to help, you can call Robin and ask her to adopt a child. Her number is 337-781-7069.

Christmas Markets Christmas Markets, (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

You shop for the gift(s), wrap them, put the number on the bag you place them in, and then you can drop them off at one of several locations. Two locations are:

KPEL 1749 Bertrand Dr.

McMillan's Pub 2905 East Simcoe

If you have any questions, feel free to call our office at 337-233-6000 and ask for me. I'd be happy to help.

Here's a message from Robin:

Rosa's Angels Notebook 2022 Rob McMillan Facebook Photo

It’s time to get back to Rosa’s Angels. I’ll be getting 400 new kids this week so if you’re in, let me know. Three ways to help!

1- I’ll give you the info on a child and you play secret Santa and return gifts wrapped by Dec. 10 to McMillan's Pub at 2905 East Simcoe Street. 2- Get with me on special items I need for kiddos. Even if you have $10.00 and want to buy batteries. 3-I shop year-round and it’s $50 per child for me to take care of them. I M me and I’ll let you know how. If you need a 501-c you got it! Thank you for believing in me and my heart and soul are in this until the job is done! Happy Holidays!

