How Can I Help An Acadiana Child for Christmas & What’s Rosa’s Angels?
I think most people would describe Acadiana as a loving and giving community. It never ceases to amaze me how many people are willing to help their fellow man.
We always come together to help one another when storms happen, people fall on hard times or someone just needs a little help to keep their life moving forward.
This year again, KPEL is teaming up with Robin McMillan of McMillan's Pub. A pub you say? Why yes, she owns a pub, but she also plays the role of one of Santa's Little Helpers in our area.
Robin is a Christmas elf who helps Santa gather together gifts for children in Acadiana who otherwise would not be getting a gift this year. You will be humbled by the requests that these children have.
I picked one boy and one girl to sponsor this year, and they asked for clothes and shoes. The boy also asked for an inexpensive small toy.
Can You Help?
It's an easy process. There are hundreds of children on Robin's list again this year. You can adopt a child or just drop off some toys.
She helps to get presents for children who are with Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, and CASA (which helps foster children), just to name two of the groups that benefit from this program.
McMillan and volunteers fulfill the wishes of children from:
- CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for foster children
- ARCH (Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing)
- SMILE (Smile Community Action Agency)
- Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana
- Public requests
We have helped her for several years now, and when I tell you she and her fellow elves work around the clock to make this happen that is not an exaggeration. There is coordinating, shopping, wrapping, and some delivering. It's amazing what this group of folks does for these kids.
If you want to help, you can call Robin and ask her to adopt a child. Her number is 337-781-7069.
You shop for the gift(s), wrap them, put the number on the bag you place them in, and then you can drop them off at one of several locations. Two locations are:
- KPEL 1749 Bertrand Dr.
- McMillan's Pub 2905 East Simcoe
If you have any questions, feel free to call our office at 337-233-6000 and ask for me. I'd be happy to help.
Here's a message from Robin: