What would you suggest to improve life in Lafayette Parish? You have a chance to give your opinions as One Acadiana is once again paying for a survey of 625 residents to gauge what improvements they think could be made. You might be chosen for your thoughts, but you need to answer the phone.

Officials with One Acadiana have paid for a survey to be conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy to ask how we can better our area. Wouldn't it be great to give your ideas on the following topics?

Economics conditions

Job security

Educational opportunities

Cultural opportunities

Safety issues

Man on Phone Photo courtesy of Paras Kapoor-hC2WPoZMRUg-unsplash

Whether it's your cell phone or your home phone, you might receive a call asking for your opinions. Taking the call gives you the opportunity to say what's on your mind.

The survey will begin on Wednesday, September 21, and will conclude on Tuesday, October 4.

One Acadiana's President and CEO Troy Wayman says this is important to understanding our successes and looking at the things challenging our community. He adds, "This is a unique opportunity for Lafayette Parish residents to share their perspective on the place we call home. By having this objective data, we shine a light on the bright spots and more clearly see what needs improvement."

You can find out more about this project by visiting VibrantAcadiana.com.

What Makes Acadiana Such a Great Place to Live