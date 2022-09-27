How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ.

The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.

As far as officials can speculate at this point, they believe someone opened valves on transformers which led to a huge flow of oil coming from the energy generators. Law enforcement speculates this happened either Friday or Saturday.

The oil spilled into Bayou Bienvenue, but Entergy officials told WDSU the oil has been contained into a floating oil boom.

Entergy says that some of the oil ended up in the marsh of the bayou, and the oil is present on the shoreline. Clean up continues.

