What if there was a website you could check to see what scratch-off tickets will give you the best chance of winning before you buy one? Well, there is!

If you buy Louisiana Lotto scratch-off tickets on a regular basis, you might already know about this, but the casual scratch-off buyer probably doesn't.

The Louisiana Lottery has as many as 20 or more different scratch-off tickets in circulation at any given time. The tickets range anywhere from $1 to $10 in cost depending on the game and the possible payout.

You can win some serious money with scratch-off tickets. Sure, not 100s of millions like with the Powerball, but enough with some tickets that can certainly be considered life changing.

For the example, the Louisiana Lottery scratch-off ticket with the highest payout right now is "50x The Cash" with a top payout of $200,000!

As a matter of fact, the Louisiana Lottery has two scratch-off games right now with a top prize of 200k.

Scratch-Off Tickets With the Best Chance of Winning in Louisiana

As a casual scratch-off player, I just recently discovered something I wasn't aware of that can come in really handy the next time I decide to try my luck.

Over at louisianalottery.com, you can look at your odds of winning, how many winning tickets are still left, how many top prize tickets remain, and more.

The "50x The Cash" scratch-off tickets for example have a total of five 200k winning tickets available, and out of those five, two 200k wining tickets still remain.

If you click on any of scratch-off games listed on the left you can see even more detailed information.

Is it Better to Buy More Expensive Scratch Tickets?

The answer is...maybe?

From gambling360.com -

"Buying expensive scratch cards increases your chances of winning because the price point of each ticket can be afforded by fewer players. Thus, the probability of you striking gold is much higher with expensive scratch cards than playing penny scratch-offs tickets."

While there may be something to that ideology, odds are still odds.

$10/50x The Money - Odds of winning 1 in 384,110

$1/Heads or Tails - Odds of winning 1 in 394,468.75

The one tip I keep seeing over and over again is people saying to buy scratch-off tickets in bulk to increase odds of winning.

The number one rule here is to only spend what you can afford to lose.

So, before you buy your next scratch-off, check the odds of the tickets available and get as much information as you can ahead of time by checking out louisianalottery.com.