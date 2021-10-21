Second Fantasy Sports Company Gets Louisiana License

FanDuel may now begin offering daily fantasy sports betting in the state of Louisiana.

The Gaming Control Board voted to allow FanDuel to operate in Louisiana during its meeting on Thursday. This comes several months after the Gaming Control Board approved a license for DraftKings to run daily fantasy sports games in Louisiana. DraftKings has been online in Louisiana since the start of the National Football League Season.

If you're looking to place bets on games instead of playing fantasy sports, you'll have to wait a little longer.

Gaming Control Board Commissioner Ronnie Johns says those licenses will be issued "soon," but he refused to say when exactly they'll be issued.

Paragon Casino is offering sports betting despite the Gaming Control Board's delay. That's because the casino is on Native American lands. Tribal casinos like Paragon are licensed by the federal government and not by the state. As a result, they are able to begin offering sports betting before any of the other casinos in Louisiana.

