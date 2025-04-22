LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - It’s no secret that Louisiana has a strong gambling culture. From riverboat casinos to video poker machines at the gas station, there are plenty of ways to place a bet. But a new report shows that might be catching up with us.

According to a 2025 study by WalletHub, Louisiana ranks 6th in the nation for gambling addiction. The ranking is based on things like gambling availability, treatment options, and gambling-related arrests.

Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table Credit: Michael Blann loading...

Easy Access = Bigger Risk

So why is Louisiana so high on the list?

Simple answer: gambling is everywhere. We’ve got over 40 casinos, legalized sports betting, and video poker in restaurants and bars. It’s convenient—and for some people, that convenience turns into a problem.

WalletHub also pointed out that online sports betting continues to grow fast, with more than $1.4 billion wagered in 2023 alone.

Read More: Houston Gambling Ring Leads to Federal Charges |

Read More: Louisiana Ranks High on Sinful Scale According to Survey |

Not Enough Help to Go Around

While it’s easy to gamble in Louisiana, it’s not so easy to get help if you develop a gambling problem.

The state ranks near the bottom—37th—for gambling treatment and prevention services. There’s just one residential treatment center in the whole state, located in Shreveport. And while more help may be on the way, many residents are left to struggle in silence.

It’s More Than Just a Money Problem

Gambling addiction hits hard—and not just financially.

Problem gamblers often rack up tens of thousands in debt .

. About 15% end up committing crimes to support their habit.

to support their habit. And tragically, they’re 16 times more likely to attempt suicide than the average person.

The personal toll is real, and it affects not just the gambler, but their family, friends, and community.

What Louisiana Is Doing About It

The state has made a few moves in response to growing concerns:

Prop bets on college athletes are banned , to prevent any influence on game outcomes.

, to prevent any influence on game outcomes. And 25% of sports betting tax revenue is being funneled into early childhood education, an attempt to create some long-term good.

But for now, many advocates say more needs to be done, especially when it comes to prevention and recovery.

Where to Get Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, there is help available:

Louisiana Problem Gamblers Helpline : Call 1-877-770-STOP (7867)

: Call 1-877-770-STOP (7867) Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling : Offers statewide support and referrals

: Offers statewide support and referrals Kindbridge Behavioral Health: Online therapy services for gambling and behavioral addictions

Louisiana’s love of gambling isn’t going away anytime soon—but WalletHub’s report is a wake-up call. The fun can quickly turn serious for some, and we need to make sure support systems are there for when it does.