Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.

If you didn't get the chance to watch or perhaps you were tied up with a college football game or licking your wounds after a college football game, here's how the numbers shook out.

Last night's "life-changing" jackpot was estimated to be $79.9 million dollars. If you didn't catch the numbers, Here they are.

06 13 33 36 37 Powerball 07 Power Play x4

The official Powerball website tells us that no single ticket sold across the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to claim the game's jackpot. In fact, there were no match five winners either, so as far as Powerball games go, this one didn't generate a lot of monetary heat, so to speak.

USA Mega via YouTube USA Mega via YouTube loading...

However, Louisiana players did well enough. The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins page confirms that there were five tickets sold for the December 3rd drawing that matched enough numbers to claim a $400 prize. And, another 17 tickets sold in the state can lay claim to a prize of $100.

We have also learned that, while these aren't huge wins, they're a nice return on your three dollar investment, 149 other tickets sold in the state earned a prize of $28 bucks.

Photo by @alexandermilson Unsplash Photo by @alexandermilson Unsplash loading...

The Louisiana Lottery's website is also confirming that a ticket sold in the state did match enough numbers , four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball to be precise, to claim a prize of $50,000. The Lottery site suggests that ticket purchaser did not opt-in on the Powerplay which would have boosted the win to $200,000.

Early Sunday morning we received notification from the Louisiana Lottery that the $50,000 winner was sold at a gas station/convenience store near I-10 in the town of Sorrento Louisiana. If you're not familiar with Louisiana geography, Sorrento is between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and the ticket was purchased at one of the many RaceTrac franchises located in the state.

megamillions.com megamillions.com loading...

There were no big winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, that jackpot will be an estimated $354 million for Tuesday night's drawing. Meanwhile the Louisiana Lottery's "flagship game" Lotto has gone without a winning ticket since July when a ticket sold in Laplace scored a win of just over $2.7 million dollars. The current Lotto jackpot is approaching that number, Lottery official estimate that by next Tuesday the Lotto jackpot will be just over $2.5 million.

Kraken Images via Unsplash.com Kraken Images via Unsplash.com loading...

Based on our math, there are 15 more drawing days between now and Christmas. Who knows, maybe a Christmas miracle will help you stuff your stocking with a little more green to help get you out of the red. And if you're one who likes to give lottery scratch-offs as holiday gifts, you'll want to know that these are the scratch-off games most likely to pay big for the holidays.

As always, we encourage responsible play anytime you choose to participate in a lottery game or any game of chance. Only spend what you can afford to lose and if you need help in dealing with gambling concerns gone awry, call 1-877-7700 STOP (7867),