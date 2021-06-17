How to Properly Use Sandbags to Protect Your Home

As most of Louisiana is preparing for the threat of severe weather this weekend, municipalities across the state are making sandbags available.

They can really be the difference between staying dry and saving your home, but you have got to know how to use them.

Do keep in mind that sandbags often times won't completely stop water from getting into your home or business, but they could potentially save you a ton of money if used properly.

Here a few tips from the experts on how to help you effectively use sandbags:

Sandbags only need to be filled to 2/3 full.

Do not tie the top of the bag. You should only tie it for transport purposes.

Place down a layer of plastic sheeting to act as the waterproofing membrane.

Lay sandbags like brickwork on top of the plastic sheeting.

Start at one end and work your way to the other.

Make sure the unfilled top part of the bag is covered by the next bag.

Tuck the flap under the bag at the end of the row.

Stagger rows so that the joints do not line up.

Do not put sandbags against your house. Allow at least eight feet in between.

Experts say that if you follow these tips, you stand a better chance against the upcoming storm.