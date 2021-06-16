Sandbags Available in Lafayette Parish Ahead of Tropical Storm
As we continue to watch a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, now is the time to begin preparing for potential flooding rains.
Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is urging residents to prepare and get sandbags early, especially those who live in areas that are prone to flooding.
Here is a list of locations in the parish where you can pick up sandbags:
Lafayette City and Parish Sandbag Locations
- North District site at 400 Dugas Road (off North University Avenue)
- Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower
Bags Per Household
- Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door
- Maximum of 20 sandbags per household
Municipality Sandbag Locations
Broussard
- City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
- Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)
- Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)
- Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower
Duson
- Duson Park at South A Street
- Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower
Scott
- Scott Public Works Building, 118 Lions Club Road
- Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower
Youngsville
- Site TBD (Foster Park is not available due to construction at the park.)
- Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower
Assistance is available to the elderly and disabled at the North District site beginning today (6/16/21) from 9:00 am to sundown.