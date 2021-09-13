Sandbag Locations Opening Up in Some Acadiana Parishes Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

As Tropical Storm Nicholas is making its way on land into Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, some Acadiana parishes have opened up sandbag locations.

Below is a list of some of the places where residents can get sandbags.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette City and Parish

North District site - 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue), Lafayette

Picard Park - 130 Park Lane, Lafayete

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street

Scott

Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)

Youngsville

333 S Larriviere Road (Youngsville residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)

St. Landry Parish

Behind the Yambilee Building at 1939 W. Landry in Opelousas

Sandbags are available Monday and Tuesday.

Iberia Parish

B.O.M. Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Delcambre Water Tower

Loreauville City Park

Lydia Fire Station

Jeanerette at Fire Department

Rynella at Fire Department

Jeff Davis Parish

Jennings / Iowa

Jennings Police Jury Road Yard - Airport Road, Jennings

Hathaway Fire Station - Hwy 102, Jennings

Fire District No. 2 - 5396 Pine Island Highway, Jennings

Woodlawn Fire Station - 20487 LA 101, Iowa

Fire District No. 3 - 11055 LA 101 South, Iowa

Fire District No. 5 - 23405 LA 383, Iowa

Fenton Yard - 18677 Estes Road, Iowa

Lake Arthur / Lacassine / Fenton / Ragley

Lake Arthur Community Center - 701 8th St, Lake Arthur

Lacassine Fire Station - 314 Anne Street, Lacassine

Fenton Police Jury Yard - Estes Road, Fenton

Fenton Elementary, 509 1st Street, Fenton

Fire District No. 7, 135 North Lane, Ragley

Welsh / Elton / Roanoke

Welsh Police Jury Yard - across from Welsh Community Center, Welsh

Fire District No. 3 - 20487 LA 101, Welsh

Fire District No. 3 - 6475 LA 99, Welsh

Fire District No. 3 - 17155 LA 90, Welsh

Elton Town Hall - 1302 Main Street, Elton

Fire District No. 1 - 14132 LA 395, Roanoke