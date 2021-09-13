Sandbag Locations Opening Up in Some Acadiana Parishes Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas
As Tropical Storm Nicholas is making its way on land into Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, some Acadiana parishes have opened up sandbag locations.
Below is a list of some of the places where residents can get sandbags.
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette City and Parish
- North District site - 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue), Lafayette
- Picard Park - 130 Park Lane, Lafayete
Broussard
- City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
- Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)
Duson
- Duson Park at South A Street
Scott
- Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)
Youngsville
- 333 S Larriviere Road (Youngsville residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)
St. Landry Parish
- Behind the Yambilee Building at 1939 W. Landry in Opelousas
- Sandbags are available Monday and Tuesday.
Iberia Parish
- B.O.M. Fire Station
- Grand Marais Fire Station
- Coteau Fire Station
- Delcambre Water Tower
- Loreauville City Park
- Lydia Fire Station
- Jeanerette at Fire Department
- Rynella at Fire Department
Jeff Davis Parish
Jennings / Iowa
- Jennings Police Jury Road Yard - Airport Road, Jennings
- Hathaway Fire Station - Hwy 102, Jennings
- Fire District No. 2 - 5396 Pine Island Highway, Jennings
- Woodlawn Fire Station - 20487 LA 101, Iowa
- Fire District No. 3 - 11055 LA 101 South, Iowa
- Fire District No. 5 - 23405 LA 383, Iowa
- Fenton Yard - 18677 Estes Road, Iowa
Lake Arthur / Lacassine / Fenton / Ragley
- Lake Arthur Community Center - 701 8th St, Lake Arthur
- Lacassine Fire Station - 314 Anne Street, Lacassine
- Fenton Police Jury Yard - Estes Road, Fenton
- Fenton Elementary, 509 1st Street, Fenton
- Fire District No. 7, 135 North Lane, Ragley
Welsh / Elton / Roanoke
- Welsh Police Jury Yard - across from Welsh Community Center, Welsh
- Fire District No. 3 - 20487 LA 101, Welsh
- Fire District No. 3 - 6475 LA 99, Welsh
- Fire District No. 3 - 17155 LA 90, Welsh
- Elton Town Hall - 1302 Main Street, Elton
- Fire District No. 1 - 14132 LA 395, Roanoke
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.