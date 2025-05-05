Louisiana could experience some serious weather in the next few days, with several inches of rainfall possible.

Get our free mobile app

What Are Forecasts Showing?

The weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles indicates that all Louisianans are subject to severe weather for several days.

This entire week will be wet, soggy, and potentially flooding. Excessive rainfall is a possibility for our area, so it's a good idea to be prepared early.

Several areas have locations for sandbags.

North Landry Street in New Iberia Google Maps loading...

City of New Iberia Sandbag Distribution

If you live in the City of New Iberia, sandbags will be available at Acadian Ballpark, located at North Landry Drive.

Sandbags will be available from 10 a.m. throughout the day.

While there will be two shovels at the locations, you should consider bringing your own. You will need to fill your own sandbags.

If you have questions, call the New Iberia Public Works Department at 337-369-2391.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE COULD EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING

Iberia Parish Sandbag Distribution

Iberia Parish government officials have decided on several locations for sandbags. Residents will need to bring their own shovel. You also must be prepared to fill your own sandbags. Here are the locations:

O.M Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Delcambre water tower

Loreauville City Park

Lydia Fire Station

Jeanerette at the Fire Department

Rynella Fire Department

If you have questions or need additional information, you can call 337-364-8474.

READ MORE: SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR ACADIANA THIS WEEK

Lafayette Parish Sandbag Distribution

Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government are urging residents to prepare ahead of time in the event that several inches of rain fall.

Two sandbag locations are available to Lafayette Parish residents. The locations are

Picard Park is one sandbag site, which is located at 130 Park Lane.

North District is the second site, which is located at 400 Dugas Road.

You will need to bring your own shovel, and you will have to fill the sandbags yourself.

1939 West Landry Street Opelousas Google Maps loading...

St. Landry Parish Sandbag Distribution

The Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry Street in Opelousas will have sandbags available:

Monday, May 5 from 5 p.m. until dark

Tuesday, May 6, from 8 a.m. throughout the day.

According to St. Landry Parish government, if you need help getting sandbags, you are asked to call 337-948-3688.