How to Speak Cajun French Apps for iPhone and Android

Want to brush up on your Cajun French or maybe learning from scratch? There's an app for that.

In 1921, a new Louisiana constitution was adopted that unfortunately took aim at Cajun culture by banning any and all teaching of French in all public schools.

As a result, Cajun French in Louisiana was almost completely erased.

According to Wikipedia "as of 2011, there were an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 people in Louisiana who speak French. By comparison, there were an estimated one million native French-speakers in Louisiana in about 1968."

Thankfully, in 1968 the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, or CODOFIL, was established to help preserve French language and culture.

Fast forward to the age of smart phones, and now we've got apps to help teach Cajun French.

Originally released in 2018 for ios, the LearnCajun app seems to be gaining popularity lately.

Developed by Luke Romero, the LearnCajun app has continued to be tweaked over the past couple of years and now contains over twice as many Cajun words and phrases since its initial release.

"In an effort to keep the Cajun language alive we've recorded family members, friends, and ourselves saying random words in Cajun French. We took these recordings and made them easily accessible through this app."

The LearnCajun app seems to do a really great job at teaching Cajun French. Currently it has a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating.

For Android users, there's the Beginner Cajun French App.

This app is described as a "beginner Cajun French is a simple and direct Cajun French language learning app meant as an introduction to beginners and enthusiasts."

This app currently only has a 3 out 5 star rating on Google Play.

The only issue users seem to have with this Cajun French app is that it doesn't include audio pronunciations like the LearnCajun app does.

