Have you had a package go missing?

I personally have had several packages that said they were delivered but weren’t at my front door when I went to look for them. Now they usually show up a day or two later but what if they didn't show up at all?

That is exactly what happened to some very unlucky people in Alabama the other day.

It was brought to the attention of authorities in Alabama that there were about 300 to 400 packages that were left in a ravine about 30 miles north of Birmingham. According to Blount County Sheriff's Office, an estimated 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden last Wednesday.

It is unclear how or why the packages were left in the ravine but several FedEx trucks were dispatched to the area from around the South to help collect the boxes.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care,” Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said in a statement provided Friday.

“We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible,” the company said. “In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action.”

The good news is that the mess was cleaned up and all companies involved are working together to make sure that every customer affected gets the proper packages.

FedEx and the Sheriff’s Office are working together to get to the bottom of the situation and get some answers.