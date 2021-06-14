The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that a crash has caused I-10 West to be down to one lane.

The crash occurred earlier this morning near Louisiana Highway 347, which is off of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Henderson.

At the time of this post, congestion on I-10 has reached one mile in length.

Alternate routes include exiting I-10 just outside of Baton Rouge at the Lobdell Exit. From there, head north to Highway 190 and then, at that point, head west on Highway 190 to Interstate 49, then south, back to I-10.

