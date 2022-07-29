New Netflix True-Crime Docuseries ‘I Just Killed My Dad’ Centered Around 2019 Baton Rouge Incident

A highly-anticipated true-crime docuseries coming to Netflix in early August is centered around a 2019 incident in Baton Rouge that left people with more questions than answers.

Back in June 2019, then 17-year-old Anthony Templet shot his father, Burt, during an argument in their Baton Rouge home. After shooting his father twice, Anthony called 911; telling them what happened and identifying himself as the shooter.

The teenager was initially arrested on one count of attempted manslaughter as his father was hospitalized after being shot in the head. Days later, Anthony's father died—upgrading the teenager's charges to manslaughter.

An Advocate report from 2019 said that Anthony got two handguns from his father's bedroom that he would later use during a heated argument that started when an allegedly intoxicated Burt Templet woke up Anthony around 3 a.m. in the morning.

The following excerpt from the 2019 Advocate story describes the harrowing events that happened next.

Anthony Templet told investigators his father was the aggressor, although detectives said the alleged shooter wasn't injured during the argument. Anthony Templet locked himself in his father's bedroom, where he took two handguns. He told detectives the second gun "was insurance in the event the other handgun malfunctioned." His father banged on the bedroom door, at which point Anthony Templet unlocked the door and "immediately shot his father once with a revolver," the arrest report states. "His father stumbled backwards towards the bathroom, and asked Anthony to stop," deputies wrote in the arrest report. "Anthony stated that he did not comply with his father's plea" and instead fired two more rounds that "caused his father to fall onto the bathroom floor,"

Anthony Templet called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had shot and killed his father but the dysfunctional situation at home was only one layer of the mystery that would unravel over the next few months.

I'm going to try my best to avoid giving you any spoilers with the information that I'm about to share, but keep in mind that this upcoming Netflix docuseries "I Just Killed My Dad" from director Skye Borgman (The Girl in the Picture) is based on true events that are readily available anywhere online and have already been shared on social media.

I know this because I remember a friend of mine named Shayna Landry in Baton Rouge pleading with friends to help out Anthony back in 2019 when he was locked up and facing serious time behind bars.

She learned of his story through her husband who knew someone that worked at a local business where the teenager was also employed. His manager always found it odd that even at age 17 Anthony couldn't read or write in the slightest, nor did he understand some of the most basic of functions.

His application to work at the local business was typed up and not only was his education fabricated, but the date ranges of his schooling didn't add up. He didn't even have as much as the bare minimum of homeschooling as a young child and was completely unaware of some of the most common information such as his biological mother's name.

Shayna worked with abused children and based on what she was hearing from Anthony's manager, all signs pointed to something suspicious and Landry had an intuition that he may have been kidnapped.

Long story short, she got to work and unfolded enough information to track down the criminal history of the boy's late father and realized he had quite the criminal history—specifically in one part of Texas.

Using that information, she managed to get into contact with a woman who had some associated information with Burt Templet and happened to be in the general vicinity of Texas where some of his crimes took place.

Little did she know, that she was actually contacting the sister of Anthony Templet who just happened to be with their mother when Landry made the call.

Shayna only planned on calling her contact as a shot in the dark to see if she could find out any information about a boy in Baton Rouge who was in serious trouble and needed help and the sound she heard on the other line was something she'll never forget.

Anthony's mother asked, "Is he dead?"

Puzzled, Landry told her that Anthony was in jail and that Burt was dead. Things took an even crazier twist when Anthony's sister sent her a "Missing Child" poster from when "A.J." was five years old.

Again, without giving out any spoilers, Shayna's work probably ended up saving Anthony's life and her actions from that day forward were definitely instrumental in how things turned out for the teenager who had quite the uphill battle to fight.

I'll let you watch the docuseries to see how the rest of all unfolded and to get answers to some of the most intriguing questions surrounding Anthony Templet's case.

What drove him to kill his father? Why did he go missing at age 5? How was he able to fly under the radar living in a fairly affluent neighborhood in Baton Rouge just one state away from his mother who was frantically looking for her child? Why did his father keep him out of school and failed to teach him some of the most basic knowledge?

The three-part documentary promises to "explore the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019, and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath."

On August 9, let's hope we get answers to those questions and an update on where Anthony is today—in every sense of the word.