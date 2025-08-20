A major crash shut down I-10 Westbound near Lobdell Highway on Wednesday morning, leaving four people injured and causing significant delays for drivers across South Louisiana. Authorities confirmed that the crash involved an overturned gravel truck and another commercial vehicle that caught fire.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Facebook West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

Acadian Ambulance reported that three of the victims were transported by AirMed, while a fourth was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center by West Baton Rouge Fire. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Interstate Closure Expected to Last Hours

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m., forcing state police and local deputies to close all westbound lanes of I-10 between LA 1 and Grosse Tete.

Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area and instead take U.S. 190 as an alternate route.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Facebook West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

Both the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police advised drivers to expect delays as cleanup and investigation efforts continue. Crews remain on scene working to remove the overturned truck and clear debris from the roadway.

Travelers Urged to Stay Alert

The closure is affecting morning commutes and travel plans for many across South Louisiana, with backups stretching for miles. Drivers heading west out of Baton Rouge toward Lafayette and beyond should plan for delays that may stretch hours or adjust travel schedules.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say updates will be provided as the situation develops, but warn that reopening I-10 may take a significant amount of time.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Facebook West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...